Hemenway Trust Co LLC Decreases Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2020

Hemenway Trust Co LLC decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 775 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the second quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 1,274 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% during the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 2,308 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $297.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.70.

COST traded up $1.70 on Tuesday, hitting $329.30. The company had a trading volume of 51,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,382. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $311.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.24. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $262.71 and a 1-year high of $331.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $145.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,995 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $622,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,543,144. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.95, for a total value of $1,203,800.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,380 shares of company stock worth $9,514,249. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

