Hemenway Trust Co LLC Has $16.38 Million Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,447 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the quarter. Xilinx comprises about 2.3% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hemenway Trust Co LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Xilinx worth $16,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 4.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,332 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 74.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,065 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 20,572 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 459.0% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 243,983 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $19,016,000 after purchasing an additional 200,333 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the first quarter worth about $732,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 56.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,071 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 20,838 shares during the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Xilinx news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total transaction of $108,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,765.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 7,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $673,312.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,958,045.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,861 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,673 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on XLNX. Citigroup cut their price objective on Xilinx from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Xilinx from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.18.

Xilinx stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.61. The stock had a trading volume of 70,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,372. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.59 and its 200 day moving average is $89.25. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $122.16.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

