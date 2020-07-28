Hemenway Trust Co LLC Has $17.88 Million Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the quarter. AptarGroup accounts for about 2.5% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Hemenway Trust Co LLC owned about 0.25% of AptarGroup worth $17,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 625.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATR traded down $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.74. 6,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.28. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.84 and a 52-week high of $125.66. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.40 and a 200 day moving average of $108.55.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $721.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.79 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $175,776.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,854.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on AptarGroup from $124.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.43.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

