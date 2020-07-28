Hemenway Trust Co LLC Has $22.95 Million Stock Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Paypal makes up approximately 3.2% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $22,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 54.3% in the first quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 446.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total value of $3,066,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,964,484.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $153.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.26.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $178.86. 232,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,562,877. The company has a market cap of $210.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.18, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.08 and a 200-day moving average of $131.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $183.99.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.