Hemenway Trust Co LLC Has $342,000 Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC decreased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,824 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 632.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total value of $2,812,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,978,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,620,125,636. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 36,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total transaction of $6,799,676.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,086.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 672,196 shares of company stock worth $123,019,348 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wedbush reduced their price target on salesforce.com from $217.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $215.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.21.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.39. 156,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,748,303. The stock has a market cap of $173.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,061.94, a PEG ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $202.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.