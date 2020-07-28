Hemenway Trust Co LLC Has $7.88 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,729 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 850,534 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $250,865,000 after acquiring an additional 7,041 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,239 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 54,357 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,033,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $563,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,769 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.46.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total transaction of $18,119,044.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 909,059 shares in the company, valued at $279,117,475.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at $292,903,701.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 136,823 shares of company stock worth $41,187,284 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $300.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,486. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $315.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.49.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

