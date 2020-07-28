Hemenway Trust Co LLC Has $9.94 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,040 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in CVS Health by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 268,896 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $17,469,000 after buying an additional 40,759 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 77,805 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after buying an additional 19,647 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 895,029 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $53,216,000 after purchasing an additional 83,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 3,245.8% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,370,762 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $81,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,792 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.35.

CVS traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $63.30. The stock had a trading volume of 130,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,174,219. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.42 and a 200-day moving average of $64.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $82.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

