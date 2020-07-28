Hemenway Trust Co LLC Purchases 65,995 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 354.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,620 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,995 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its position in TJX Companies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,982 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,989 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 13,746 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

In other news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.30 per share, for a total transaction of $165,900.00. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.42.

TJX traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.20. 123,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,823,342. The stock has a market cap of $62.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.72. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.20.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 4.57%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.