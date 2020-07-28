Hemenway Trust Co LLC Raises Stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 2.7% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $19,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Cowen cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $1.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.59. 50,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,346. The company has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $103.11 and a 52-week high of $182.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.82 and a 200 day moving average of $151.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.92. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.