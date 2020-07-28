Hemenway Trust Co LLC Raises Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $280.98. 59,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $174.80 and a 52-week high of $285.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $254.58 and its 200-day moving average is $247.97.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Vertical Research raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.00.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,113,284.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 8,772 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $2,500,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 86,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,749,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,050 shares of company stock valued at $26,082,208 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

