Hemenway Trust Co LLC Sells 26,964 Shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC reduced its position in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 70.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,964 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Fortive by 4.6% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 125,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after acquiring an additional 5,476 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Fortive by 23.5% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Fortive by 1.7% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 22,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in Fortive during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Fortive by 138.9% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 9,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.23.

NYSE:FTV traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.32. 51,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,554,384. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.40 and a 200 day moving average of $66.05. Fortive Corp has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $80.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 1.24.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fortive Corp will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortive news, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 34,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $2,132,815.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,792,441.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.46 per share, with a total value of $1,089,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 80,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,454 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

