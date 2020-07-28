Hemenway Trust Co LLC Sells 2,780 Shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC trimmed its position in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the period. Unilever accounts for approximately 1.9% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $13,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 923.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,190,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,474 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $93,240,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,011,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,836,000 after buying an additional 1,056,793 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,051,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,734,000 after purchasing an additional 738,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,987,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,529,000 after purchasing an additional 474,797 shares during the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UL. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

UL traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $61.57. 18,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,037. The stock has a market cap of $71.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.62. Unilever N.V. has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $64.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.4694 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

