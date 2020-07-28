Hemenway Trust Co LLC Takes $244,000 Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $1,515,191,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 151.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,118,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $834,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,922 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Amgen by 298.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,741,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $294,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,921 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $38,885,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Amgen by 19.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,700,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,155,642,000 after acquiring an additional 933,191 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total value of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,788,279.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,425 shares of company stock valued at $818,457. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $3.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $257.63. 90,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,254,386. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.27 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. ValuEngine lowered Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Amgen from $252.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

