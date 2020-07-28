Hemenway Trust Co LLC Takes Position in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John J. Greisch bought 35,000 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $621,950.00. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin acquired 57,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,196.60.

NYSE:CARR traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $26.32. 121,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,966,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.34. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $27.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.60.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th.

Several research analysts have commented on CARR shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.90.

