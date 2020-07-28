Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 314,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 9,039 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $45,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Langenberg & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.06.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.49. The company had a trading volume of 49,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $184.06. The firm has a market cap of $105.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.34.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

