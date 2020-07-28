HTMLCOIN (HTML) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $18,018.00

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. HTMLCOIN has a market capitalization of $3.42 million and $18,018.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and C-Patex. During the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HTMLCOIN alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.40 or 0.00725987 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00033688 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.02 or 0.01234523 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00137275 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00008296 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,950.45 or 1.00120049 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00145733 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00008403 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Coin Profile

HTMLCOIN (CRYPTO:HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Fatbtc, CryptoBridge, Bleutrade, C-Patex, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HTMLCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HTMLCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.