Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Position Lessened by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ITW. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 14,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 15,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ITW shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.81.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 1,575 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,724.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi purchased 6,300 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.42 per share, with a total value of $998,046.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,494,689.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $186.42. 15,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,101. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.91. The stock has a market cap of $58.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.16. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $190.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

