Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Page Arthur B

Page Arthur B trimmed its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,238 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Illumina makes up approximately 1.4% of Page Arthur B’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Robert P. Ragusa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.76, for a total value of $1,703,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,735.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.61, for a total value of $925,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,839,503.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,332 shares of company stock worth $11,943,381 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILMN stock traded down $4.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $388.13. 15,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,292. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.78 and a 12-month high of $402.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $368.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.39. Illumina had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 26.48%. The company had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $298.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.50.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

