Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 11.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,182 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 7,433 shares during the quarter. Illumina makes up approximately 1.0% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $20,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth about $304,000. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 29,397 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $10,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,185 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $17,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,531 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Shares of Illumina stock traded down $4.69 on Tuesday, reaching $388.35. 13,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,292. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $368.61 and its 200-day moving average is $318.20. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $196.78 and a one year high of $402.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market cap of $57.13 billion, a PE ratio of 61.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.92 million. Illumina had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.00, for a total value of $1,596,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,546,267. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.83, for a total transaction of $198,018.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,409,470.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,332 shares of company stock valued at $11,943,381. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.50.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.