Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Holdings Raised by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 763,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,951 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.18% of Ingersoll-Rand worth $21,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IR. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 48.8% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 42,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 14,086 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 79.1% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 90,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 39,795 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the second quarter worth about $733,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 253.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 51,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the second quarter worth about $424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

IR traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $31.39. The company had a trading volume of 45,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,879,054. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.86. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49.81 and a beta of 1.45.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on IR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.41.

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 43,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $1,300,960.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,974.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $1,634,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,925.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,990,621 shares of company stock valued at $767,986,711. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

