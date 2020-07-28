iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Holdings Cut by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,051 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 90,014,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,529,338,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116,702 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,762,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $644,435,000 after purchasing an additional 9,518,408 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 17,751,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,176,000 after purchasing an additional 281,033 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,574,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,747,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658,199 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.65. 4,788,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,986,203. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.97. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $18.58.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.