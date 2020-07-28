iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,637 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 6.4% of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $33,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,541,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,596,821,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868,082 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 142.6% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,213,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,056,000 after acquiring an additional 713,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $67,463,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 33.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,376,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,269,000 after acquiring an additional 602,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $64,879,000.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $124.96. 21,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,296,747. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.37 and a fifty-two week high of $125.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.18 and a 200-day moving average of $120.38.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

