iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Shares Sold by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX cut its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,950 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

NYSEARCA IYG traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,093. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52-week low of $86.42 and a 52-week high of $156.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.20.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

