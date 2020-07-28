iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Sold by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP trimmed its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFF. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1,045.2% during the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

PFF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.83. 61,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,859,037. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $38.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.95 and a 200 day moving average of $34.97.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.