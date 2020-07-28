J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA lessened its holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 781.3% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in J M Smucker by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in J M Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in J M Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 1,500 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,715,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 7,807 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $848,933.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,498.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,933 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SJM stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.75. 23,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,226. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.13. J M Smucker Co has a fifty-two week low of $91.88 and a fifty-two week high of $125.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 9.99%. J M Smucker’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.18%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on J M Smucker from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on J M Smucker from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on J M Smucker from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

