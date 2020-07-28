Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,173,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 685,206 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.27% of Kimco Realty worth $15,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the second quarter worth $1,347,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 7.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the second quarter worth $214,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 741.2% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 103,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 91,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the second quarter worth $220,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kimco Realty news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 4,675,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $71,398,336.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KIM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.80.

KIM stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.97. 235,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,978,212. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $284.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

