Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP cut its position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 20.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 155,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 40,857 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan makes up approximately 1.1% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 161.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director William A. Smith purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,685.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.19. 268,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,031,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.48. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $22.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day moving average is $16.77. The stock has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 201.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

