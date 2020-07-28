Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LTRN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Colliers Secur.

Research analysts at Colliers Secur. started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LTRN) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

LTRN traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.17. 273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,675. Legend Biotech has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $15.44.

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage oncology biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapeutics using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.