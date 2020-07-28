Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 77.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,519 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IAU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 90,014,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,529,338,000 after buying an additional 13,116,702 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,762,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $644,435,000 after acquiring an additional 9,518,408 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,747,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658,199 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,574,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,704 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,730,000.

IAU stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,786,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,986,203. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $18.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.97.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

