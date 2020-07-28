Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,027 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,269,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739,302 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 467,398 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $24,764,000 after purchasing an additional 71,750 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 48.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $55.44. 777,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,994,762. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $58.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas cut shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.34.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $21,632,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,632,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,592 shares in the company, valued at $122,527,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,300,000 shares of company stock worth $396,376,000. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

