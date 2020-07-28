Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, July 10th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.38.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $250.06. 385,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,597,564. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $636.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.56. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $151.85 and a 12-month high of $268.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. The firm had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.