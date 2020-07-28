Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Buys 32,177 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 169,352.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,177 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 174.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,204,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670,507 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,309,000. Windham Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,888,000. Cabana LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78,348.8% in the first quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 1,132,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,357 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29,337.4% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,073,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,640 shares during the period.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.41. 1,039,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,922,727. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.67 and its 200-day moving average is $118.92. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.39 and a 52 week high of $123.41.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

