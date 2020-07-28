Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Buys 351 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Stellar Capital Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $2,700,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.17.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 41,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.29, for a total transaction of $24,201,574.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.39, for a total transaction of $1,253,318.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,525 shares of company stock valued at $31,113,092 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BLK traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $573.25. 12,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,471. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $592.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $555.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $508.03.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.