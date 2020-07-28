Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Buys 3,715 Shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,058 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 208,945 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $13,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth $779,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 42,433 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,006,375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $317,389,000 after acquiring an additional 360,207 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 1,300 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $59,358.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,742.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WDC shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Western Digital from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cleveland Research lowered Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.08.

Shares of WDC stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,434,751. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.34 and a 200-day moving average of $49.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 1.61. Western Digital Corp has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.07). Western Digital had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Digital Corp will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

