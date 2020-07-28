Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 6.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 23.8% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,771 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 24,269 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $248,000. DAGCO Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.2% during the second quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 11,134 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDT. DZ Bank downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. CSFB reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.53.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.02. 2,843,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,380,806. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.97 and a 200-day moving average of $100.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

