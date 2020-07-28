Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 300.5% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $114,907.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHRW stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.80. 119,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,996. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 1-year low of $56.94 and a 1-year high of $91.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.58.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

