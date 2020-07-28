Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 120 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,716 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA lifted its position in Walmart by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 341,251 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after acquiring an additional 82,775 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in Walmart by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 33,629 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Walmart by 340.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,166 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.78.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $132.12. 168,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,188,007. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.97 and its 200-day moving average is $120.50. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $134.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $373.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $10,275,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,075,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,911,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,141,624. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

