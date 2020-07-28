Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 184 Shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TM shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Toyota Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Shares of Toyota Motor stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.76. 4,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,501. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.08. Toyota Motor Corp has a 1-year low of $108.01 and a 1-year high of $145.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $65.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.26 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Corp will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

