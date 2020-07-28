Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Sells 5,606 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,606 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kroger by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,699,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,261 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kroger by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,592,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,794 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Kroger by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,466,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,961,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,358,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,734,000 after acquiring an additional 232,116 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,211,000. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.87.

Kroger stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,027,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,370,002. Kroger Co has a 1-year low of $20.91 and a 1-year high of $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.29. The company has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.38.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Kroger had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The business had revenue of $41.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

In related news, SVP Joseph A. Grieshaber, Jr. sold 33,600 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,142,400.00. Also, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $2,729,630.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,097,481 shares in the company, valued at $99,026,467.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,059 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,124 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.