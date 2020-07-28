Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Sells 584 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 41,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 29,568 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,800,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $95,680,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $256,000.

IVV stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $324.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,926,414. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $340.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $315.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.51.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

