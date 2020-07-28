Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Stake Lifted by Sycale Advisors NY LLC

Sycale Advisors NY LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,201 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C comprises 8.4% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $10,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 27.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 31.7% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $118.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.60.

LBRDK stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.97. 4,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,560. The company has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.68 and a beta of 1.06. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 52-week low of $86.20 and a 52-week high of $140.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.05 and its 200-day moving average is $125.62.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $4.10 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a net margin of 797.65% and a return on equity of 1.16%. Equities research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

