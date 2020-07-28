Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Shares Purchased by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 594,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,508 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.09% of Marathon Petroleum worth $22,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,885,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $823,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,423 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,569,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $296,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,734 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,669,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,345,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,266,000 after acquiring an additional 87,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,389,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,901 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of MPC stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.21. 78,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,705,248. The firm has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.22. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $69.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.20 and a 200 day moving average of $38.54.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $24.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.64.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.