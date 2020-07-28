Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX reduced its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,855 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 45.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,036,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,966,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342,704 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,326,069,000 after purchasing an additional 169,921 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $1,579,988,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,211,580 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,192,433,000 after buying an additional 31,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,795,881 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $958,350,000 after buying an additional 61,157 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.89.

Shares of MCD traded down $5.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.14. 178,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,664,718. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $221.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.20.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

