Middleton & Co Inc MA Cuts Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Middleton & Co Inc MA cut its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.90. The stock had a trading volume of 107,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,349,753. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.23 and its 200-day moving average is $68.55. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

