Middleton & Co Inc MA Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Middleton & Co Inc MA cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

EEM traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,414,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,621,172. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.59. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $30.09 and a 12 month high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

