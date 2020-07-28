Middleton & Co Inc MA Grows Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 30,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811,460. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.30 and a 200-day moving average of $52.79. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $62.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.