Middleton & Co Inc MA Has $18.34 Million Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Middleton & Co Inc MA cut its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,902 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up 2.6% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $18,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 19.0% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 274,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $51,422,000 after buying an additional 43,865 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 130.4% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.4% during the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 81.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $190.99. The stock had a trading volume of 173,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,748,303. The stock has a market cap of $171.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,061.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $202.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.43, for a total value of $74,226.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,655 shares in the company, valued at $5,291,341.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total transaction of $832,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 672,196 shares of company stock valued at $123,019,348 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.21.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

