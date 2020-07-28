Middleton & Co Inc MA Has $2.49 Million Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Middleton & Co Inc MA cut its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,351 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 0.4% during the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 26,938 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in Nike by 2.7% in the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in Nike by 1.1% in the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 11,264 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nike by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in Nike by 0.7% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 18,139 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,449,893. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $150.59 billion, a PE ratio of 61.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.19.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.97%.

In other Nike news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $16,358,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,012,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,564,259.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $1,059,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 292,313 shares of company stock valued at $28,847,939. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Nike from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Nike from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.36.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

