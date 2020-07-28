Middleton & Co Inc MA Has $3.20 Million Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Middleton & Co Inc MA lowered its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,786 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Citigroup by 2.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,472,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,962,000 after acquiring an additional 961,095 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Citigroup by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,904,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,052,000 after acquiring an additional 710,927 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,582,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,370,137,000 after acquiring an additional 647,139 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,180,333,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Citigroup by 4.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,670,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,909,000 after acquiring an additional 650,874 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.03.

C stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,417,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.82.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

