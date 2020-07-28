Middleton & Co Inc MA Has $4.61 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Middleton & Co Inc MA trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695,438 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $883,399,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,906,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,909,000 after buying an additional 3,565,654 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,607.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,817,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,150,000 after buying an additional 2,652,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,444,000 after buying an additional 2,541,810 shares during the last quarter.

IVV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $324.55. 106,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,926,414. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $340.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.51.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

